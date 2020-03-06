Uniform matter: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor are donning the uniform for their upcoming films

| By

SOURCE: MUMBAI MIRROR

Cops, air force pilots and armymen, fictional and inspired by real life, are vying for the spotlight at the movies this year.

Kangana Ranaut Tejas After playing a warrior queen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is all set to fly high as an Air Force pilot in the upcoming Ronnie Screwvala production. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara

Emraan Hashmi Mumbai Saga

He’s been dabbling in the gray areas of cinema for quite a while now. With Sanjay Gupta’s next, Emraan crosses over to play a police officer and take on John Abraham’s gangster

Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi

Akshay is the latest entrant in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay and Ranveer Singh. He joins forces with them to protect the city from sleeper cells in the March release

Janhvi Kapoor Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

For her second outing on the big screen, Janhvi takes to the skies to portray the eponymous IAF pilot who, along with Srividya Rajan, became the first Indian woman air force pilot in combat

Kareena Kapoor Angrezi Medium

Homi Adajania’s next marks two firsts for Kareena —besides sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, the actress also plays a cop for the first time

Ajay Devgn Bhuj: The Pride of India

In this Independence Day release, set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Ajay plays IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport, who along with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. No one makes the uniform look as good

Vicky Kaushal Sam Manekshaw biopic

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky heeds the call of duty again. This time, he is teaming up with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar to bring to life decorated Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Sidharth Malhotra SherShaah

Sidharth gets into camouflage for his turn as Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil war

Varun Dhawan Arun Khetarpal biopic

Varun reunites with Sriram Raghavan after five years to bring the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal, to life on screen. The army officer lost his life in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and was posthumously awarded for his valour and courage

Salman Khan Untitled next

After playing Chulbul Pandey for over a decade, Bhai will be seen as a Sikh cop in his next, which also features Ayush Sharma. The Abhiraj Minawala directorial kicks off in May

John Abraham Satyameva Jayate 2

After playing a gangster in Mumbai Saga, John sides with the law in the second instalment of the Satyameva Jayate franchise. In the film, he takes his fight against corruption to the next level