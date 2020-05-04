Unexploded shell goes off while cleaning drainage in Handwara; 5 injured

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

In an unfortunate incident, an unexploded shell went off at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday (May 3), leaving at least five people injured. Two children, who were playing near the site were also injured after the unexploded substance went off.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the workers were cleaning drainage in Ahgam village in Handwara. Speaking to ANI, one of the injured said, “An unexploded shell went off suddenly which left five of us injured. We have been admitted to the District Hospital here and are receiving treatment.”

District Hospital Superintendent Dr Aijaz said, “The five injured have been admitted here. We are treating them. Out of the five, two are children. They may be referred to Srinagar Hospital. The condition of the other three patients is stable.”

Further details are awaited.