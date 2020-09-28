‘Unemployed people become easy target of ISI’: Punjab CM lashes out at Centre, calls it ‘anti-national’

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lashed out against the Central government over the controversial farm Bills and said people “furious” over losing their livelihoods become an easy target of Pakistan’s ISI. He also termed the government’s decision to clear the farm Bills as “anti-national”.

The Punjab CM reached the Khatkar Kalan area of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab to hold a sit-in protest against the controversial farm laws, which were recently given assent by President Ram Nath Kovind.

While speaking to media, Amarinder Singh said that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) looks for people they can easily arm with guns and grenades.

“In the last three years, we have held over 150 terrorists.and everything in Punjab was peaceful. But when your bread and butter is snatched, won’t you be furious? These people become target of ISI,” he said.

Lashing out at the government over the passing of farm bills, the Punjab CM said, “What this government has done is anti-national”.