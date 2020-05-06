‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar Abdullah slams extension of Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

The extension of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s custody on Tuesday evoked a sharp response from her political rival Omar Abdullah who said it was an unbelievably cruel and retrograde decision. “Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti’s detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained,” he tweeted.

“For a government that is making tall claims about normality in J&K the last few days coupled with the extension of Ms Mufti’s detention is proof enough that Modi ji has single handedly pushed J&K back decades,” he said in another tweet.

The government late Tuesday evening extended Mufti’s detention by three months under the Public Safety Act hours before her confinement was to end, officials said.

Srinagar’s district magistrate handed over the order for her extended custody at her residence.

Mufti who heads the Peoples’ Democratic Party was initially detained along with a host of other leaders including two former CMS – Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

She has already spent eight months in detention. Farooq and Omar were released in March.