UN report on Afghanistan: Pakistan remains epicentre of global terrorism, says India

Reacting to the United Nations’ report that Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba are engaged in trafficking fighters into Afghanistan, India on Tuesday said that the report vindicates New Delhi’s long-standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism.

“The international community should hold Pakistan accountable and seek sustained, verifiable and irreversible action by Pakistan against terrorism. India will continue to contribute and support all efforts towards securing peace, security and stability in Afghanistan,” Ministry of External Affairs said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the terrorist groups and their bosses continue to operate from Pakistan with state support. India urged the international community to pressurise Pakistan to take sustained, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

“Pakistan has failed in fulfilling its international obligations, including under relevant UNSC resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force, to put an end to support to terrorism emanating from territories under its control,” the MEA spokesperson asserted.

New Delhi’s reaction comes after the 25th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities, was submitted to the United Nations Security Council.

“We note with serious concern presence of senior leadership of UN-designated terrorist organisation Al Qaida and its affiliates in Afghanistan as well as a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6500 Pakistan nationals operating in Afghanistan,” MEA spokesperson added.