Ukroboronprom to offer India innovative projects as part of military cooperation

SOURCE: UKINFROM

The State Concern “Ukroboronprom” takes part in International Defense Exhibition DefExpo 2020. The main goal of the Ukrainian delegation is to reach an agreement on increasing the share of innovative projects in military and technical cooperation between Ukraine and India.

Also, the Ukrainian delegation led by Ukroboronprom General Director Aivaras Abromavicius aims to find a solution with the Indian side to improve the information exchange between the banking and financial institutions of both countries. This should speed up the execution of the signed contracts, the press service of Ukroboronprom reports.

“Nowadays we have a big amount of active contracts despite their relatively small value – about USD 50-100 million per year. We strive to change quantity to depth and quality. That means an increase of complex projects with a considerable innovative component. SC “Ukroboronprom” mainly supplies spare parts and components and provides services. At the same time, over the last six years Ukroboronprom enterprises have developed unique solutions for modernizing Soviet military equipment which continues being in operational use in India. These solutions were tested in the conditions of war and were taken into service by the Ukrainian army. They are also innovative and giving military equipment qualitatively new characteristics. First of all, it concerns armoured vehicles, air defense systems and aviation. These are the solutions we will offer to the Indian side,” Abromavicius said.

During DefExpo 2020, SE SFTE “SpetsTechnoExport”, which is a part of the State Concern “Ukroboronprom”, presents a new upgrade program of T-72 battle tanks which are still in operational use worldwide. Negotiations of Ukrainian delegation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of India, largest state and private defense corporations are scheduled during the exhibition.

The DefExpo International Defense Exhibition has been held in India since 2000 each two years with a support of the Indian Ministry of Defense. It is one of the biggest Defense Exhibitions in South and Southeast Asia.