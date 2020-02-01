Ukraine Defence Industry to offer BTR-4 APC and Vilkha MLRS with local production to India

Ukraine Defence Industry which will be participating at DEFEXPO-2020 starting this month and will be offering BTR-4 amphibious 8×8 wheeled armoured personnel carrier (APC) to the Indian Army with local manufacturing with an Indian partner which is yet to be finalized. Spetstechno Export which is a state-owned, Ukraine Defence Industry export control firm has told idrw.org that the BTR-4 APC is entirely Ukrainian development which has found export success with three countries and over 500 have been produced for export customers.

Spetstechno Export will also be offering India it’s Vilkha Multiple Launch Rocket System which is based on the Soviet-era BM-30 Smerch heavy MLRS already in service with the Indian Army. Vilkha MLRS is upgraded and technologically superior to the BM-30 Smerch and is capable of destroying the enemy targets located at a distance of 130km while BM-30 Smerch has a range of only 90km.

