UK to have further talks with India on the Tempest sixth-gen fighter program at Aero India 2021

British defense giant BAE Systems, Ministry of Defense (MoD) had briefed Indian MoD and IAF officials to gauge the potential for collaboration to have India has an International partner in Britain’s Tempest Sixth Generation Fighter Program in Aero India 2019 and now they are planning to advance talks further with India by making the commercial and financial presentation of the program to get India on board the program.

U.K. and Sweden are the only partner countries who have joined hands to develop Tempest, while France and German have initiated their rival [Future Combat Air System (FCAS)] Sixth Generation Fighter Program and since then the U.K. has been keen to get India on board, but the U.K needs a major International partner not only for financing the program but also as the launch customer of the jets when they’re ready to enter production in 2035.

