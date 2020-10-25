U.S., India Expected to Sign Military Pact as China Prompts Closer Ties

SOURCE: WALL STREET JOURNAL

The U.S. and India are expected to sign a key military agreement this week, bolstering cooperation in the Pacific and Indian oceans to counter an increasingly assertive China, Indian officials said.

The satellite-intelligence pact will be completed during a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper to New Delhi, Indian officials said, part of an annual gathering with their Indian counterparts Tuesday.

A senior U.S. defense official didn’t confirm the planned signing, but cited significant progress. He also said the pact, known as the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement, or Beca, would “allow for expanded geospatial-information sharing between our armed forces.”

India’s cabinet, which met under Prime Minister Narendra Modi early last week, approved the draft pact, setting the stage for a formal signing, according to two Indian government officials privy to the development.

The pact would give India access to advanced American map and satellite imagery, enhancing the accuracy of automated weapons, drones and missiles, the Indian officials said.

Besides India, Mr. Pompeo is visiting Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia.

The enhanced cooperation with New Delhi comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and China along their Himalayan border, where the nuclear-armed neighbors have deployed tens of thousands of troops with artillery since a deadly hand-to-hand clash in mid-June.

“In the current scenario of the border standoff with China, geospatial intelligence and real-time images will be crucial for us,” said one of the Indian officials.