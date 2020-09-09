Two suspected terrorists arrested in J&K’s Kulgam, huge cache of arms and ammunition seized

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The security forces have arrested two suspected terrorists in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The joint operation took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the sources said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the two suspected terrorists during the joint operation.

Army said that two suspects were arrested late night near Jawahar Tunnel on the Jammu and Kashmir national highway in Kulgam district from a truck coming to Kashmir and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

The Srinagar-based Defence PRO later said, “Two suspects have been arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam at the midnight. An AK-47 rifle, an M4 US Carbine, 6 Chinese Pistols & magazines recovered from a truck coming from Jammu.”

Sharing more details, a J&K Police official said, “We had specific input about the movement of that particular truck which was on way from Jammu to Srinagar. We had information that they are carrying arms and ammunition, after chasing it, the security forces intercepted it at the Jawahar tunnel. While the vehicle was being searched, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered and both driver and the other person travelling in the vehicle were detained and interrogated.”