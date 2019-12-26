Two soldiers killed in exchange of fire with Indian troops at LoC: Pakistan Army

SOURCE: PTI

The Pakistan Army on Thursday said that two of its soldiers were killed in unprovoked firing by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LOC). The army also claimed that three Indian soldiers were killed in the exchange of fire.

“Responding to committed ceasefire violations (CFVs), in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post, killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too,” the army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said in a statement. In Dewa Sector, two Pakistani soldiers were killed, it said.

On Wednesday, a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the official sources said.