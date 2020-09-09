Two smugglers shot dead by BSF at India-Pakistan border; pistols, night vision devices, magazines found

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two smugglers during the intervening night on Tuesday-Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar border outpost.

According to reports, the operation was carried out after receiving specific intelligence inputs about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan side to the Indian side in AOR of BOP Khayaliwala, Sriganganagar border outpost.

The alert BSF troops foiled a nefarious attempt by the armed smugglers to smuggle arms and ammunition and shot dead two smugglers ahead of the border fence.

On searching the area, a large number of items were found near the dead bodies of the two slain smugglers.