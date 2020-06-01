Two Pakistan High Commission officials caught spying posed as ‘businessmen’, paid Rs 25,000 for ‘information’

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The two Pakistan High Commission officials, who were caught spying on Sunday after an operation by Military Intelligence (MI) would visit Indian defence personnel as “businessmen” to secure information for “news reporters”, it is learnt. The two officials – Abid Hussain and Mohammad Tahir have been declared persona non grata by India and have been expelled from the country.

According to agency reports citing sources, one of the officials, Hussain, worked as an assistant in the Department of Trade in Pakistan High Commission, is an ISI spy and hails from Pakistan’s Punjab. The other official, Tahir, is from Islamabad and was working as an upper-division clerk in Pakistan High Commission.

According to an IANS report, Hussain, 42, would meet Indian defence officials posing as a businessman from Amritsar. Tahir, 44, would accompany him to the meetings and seek information about news reporters.

According to the agency report, the two would pay Rs 25,000 for information and even offer expensive gifts such as iPhones. Money was also paid through mobile wallets such as PayTM, the report cited.

The two have been in India for the last two years and were being driven around by one Javed Akhtar, a resident of Mianwali in Pakistan’s Punjab. Akhtar has also been arrested.

Indian officials who apprehended them recovered iPhones which were to be given to their informants

The two have been declared persona non grata “for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty-four hours”, the MEA said in a statement. The operation was conducted jointly by the MI, Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The security officials who apprehended the two spies, recovered Rs 15,000 and two iPhones from the duo. One of the iPhones was to be given to their informants. Abid and Tahir admitted to be in communication with individuals.