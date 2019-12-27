Two military-grade aircraft launching gears from US mysteriously land at Gujarat’s Mundra port

| By

SOURCE: IANS

Two military-grade aircraft launching gears weighing almost 11 kg, shipped from the US, mysteriously landed in “empty” containers at Mundra port in Gujarat on December 20. The investigating agencies are clueless about how these came to India. Authorities recovered the containers on December 20 during an investigation.

These military-grade aircraft launching gears are used when flying a fighter aircraft from an aircraft carrier. Sources said prima facie it appears that it is an attempt to smuggle military-grade aircraft launching gears in India or a matter of corporate espionage. Security sources said the military-grade aircraft launching gears found at the Mundra port are manufactured by only two corporate giants, Boeing (based in the US) and Airbus (headquartered in Europe).

The shipment came from the US, sources said. Sources stated that earlier there have been a few cases where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and a few corporate companies ordered spare parts and even machines from the US and these went missing and were never traced.

“These two military-grade aircraft launching gears were shipped from New York port on November 8. The consignment was booked by US-based company DHL Global Forwarding and was meant for Royal Saudi Land Forces,” said a senior officer in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

IANS has reviewed the copy of the shipment ordered from the US.The aircraft launching gear was shipped for an address: Prince Sultan Road, HWY 156 Jizan Saudi Arabia. The Kyoto Express ship, owned by a carrier owned by Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, was carrying the consignment.

The consignment was not offloaded at Jeddah port and came to Mundra in Gujarat, and surprisingly, the two containers were marked empty, sources said. The vessel had docked at five ports, including Pakistan’s Karachi, and came to Mundra port and dropped hundreds of empty containers. While checking all the empty containers, which were being shifted to the yard, the customs officials found these containers “tagged empty” but contained aircraft launching gears.