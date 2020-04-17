Two militants killed in Shopian encounter: Police

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Dairoo village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning. Confirming the same, Kashmir Police tweeted, “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Further details shall follow.” Late on Thursday night, the troops of 14 Bn CRPF, 44 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The encounter between the two side broke out at 6.30 am today.

The identity and the group affiliation of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.