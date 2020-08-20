Two LeT terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara

At least two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed late on Wednesday evening during an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police identified one of the killed terrorists as LeT Commander Naseer-u-din Lone. As per police records he was involved in the killing of three CRPF jawans at Sopore on April 18 and three CRPF jawans at Handwara on May 4.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, who was involved in the killing of 3 CRPF jawans at Sopore on 18/4/20 and 3 CRPF jawans at Handwara on 4/5/20, got killed.”

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted, “02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Encounter has started at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Earlier, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 32 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in the area, as the searching party cordoned the suspected spot hiding terrorists fired upon which was retaliated and encounter started said a police officer.

The operation was launched on specific input at Ganipora Handwara by district Police along with local Army unit, said the DGP. An exchange of fire is currently on.

In another encounter in Shopian district, a terrorist was killed in Molu Chitragam area of the district. The terrorist has been identified as Talib Hussain Mir, the son of Nisar Ahmed Mir, a resident of Mohlpora in Kulgam. He belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen at Molu Chattergam.

Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area but they seemed to have escaped.

According to an official a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Molu after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area. As the searching party cordoned the spot where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon them leading to the encounter.

A police official said, “A joint team of Police, 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Molu after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area.” He said, “As the searching party cordoned the spot where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon the searching party, who retaliated, leading to the encounter.”

Kashmir Zone Police confirming this tweeted, “Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

The operation concluded at Shopian with the killing of the terrorist said DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh.

Apart from these two encounters, security forces launched two more anti-terror operations arresting four persons and recovering huge arms and ammunition.