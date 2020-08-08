Two LCH Prototypes carry out Combat sorties with Apache Helicopters in Ladhak

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

In Show of confidence, Two Prototypes of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were seen deployed at world’s highest airstrip Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh near China border and pictured with Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal HS Arora who also undertook a sortie on the LCH in the Ladakh Sector during a visit to review operational preparedness in the theatre.

Both Prototypes of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) were moved from HAL’s Headquarters in Bangalore to Ladakh Sector to aid combat sorties performed by Apache Attack Helicopters in the sector due to rising military tension with China. Both Prototypes LCH is armed with 20 mm M621 cannon and 70 mm rockets.

Indian Army Air Corps (AAC) is set to place an order for 10 Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH and IAF for 5 LSP LCH by end of this year. AAC plans to order 114 LCH and IAF 65 LCH once 15 LSP LCH are handed over to ACC and IAF by 2022. HAL in anticipation of the order for the 15 LSP LCH has manufactured 5 fuselages already and will begin assembly when the contract is inked by end of this year.

Sources close to idrw.org have informed that since most of the flight trials have been completed it was decided that it will be pushed to forward areas. LCH has been specifically designed to fight at high altitude forward airstrips like Daulat Beg Oldie and it will also be used to see the coordination between LCH and Apache Attack Helicopters.

