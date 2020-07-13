Two Laskhar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Srigufwara area of inner Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday (July 13) morning. Security officials said that the operation is now over. Both the terrorists belonged to Laskhar-e-Taiba, out of which one was local and one was from Pakistan. Security forces have recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from the slained terrorists.

A top officer said that a joint team of Anantnag Police, 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated by security forces, thus triggering an encounter. Sources said that two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

On Sunday (July 12), three terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.One of the slain terrorists was identified as Usman, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Sources added that he was involved in the recent terror attack in Sopore in which a CRPF jawan was martyred and a civilian was killed. IGP Kashmir said that the elimination of three terrorists in Sopore encounter is a big success for the police and security forces.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation at 4 am on Sunday after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Reban area of Sopore. The source said that hiding terrorists opened fire on forces that triggered an encounter.