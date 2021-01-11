Two JeM terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, case registered

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Awantipora area of Pulwama district. They have been passing sensitive information to the JeM terrorists. A case was also registered against the said terror associates in Awantipora Police Station under relevant sections of law.

The Awantipora Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested the terrorist associates who were also involved in providing shelter, support, logistics, as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition of the terrorists in Awantipora and Tral area.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Shezaan Gulzar Beigh from Gadhikhal Chersoo and Waseem-ul-Rehman Sheikh from Midoora Awantipora. Incriminating material including explosive material and ammunition has been recovered from both the arrested persons.

The arrested terror associates have been in touch with the Pakistan terror commanders through various social media platforms. One of the arrested terror associates has also gone to Pakistan and had met some terrorist commanders there. A lot of false narratives have been uploaded on the Facebook page being operated by one of the arrested terror associates to influence and misguide the gullible youth towards the path of violence.