Two ITBP Jawans Feared Drowned in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans are feared drowned after their vehicle fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Tuesday, a district official said. The vehicle was on its way to Duvling post from Reckong Peo when it fell into the Sutlej at around 10.30 am.

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police, SR Rana, said the ITBP vehicle fell into the river near Spillow on national highway number five. The vehicle driver Pradeep of HP’s Ghumarvin in Bilaspur district and Rifleman Neema Dandoob of Arunachal Pradesh are missing.

Police and ITBP jawans from the 17th battalion are trying to trace the missing jawans. An Insas rifle and some documents were found from the spot.