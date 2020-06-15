Two Indian High Commission officials go missing in Pakistan

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Two Indian High Commission officials have gone missing since Monday (June 15) morning while on official work in Islamabad. The matter has been taken up with the Pakistani authorities. Sources said that the two officials have been missing for over two hours and Indian side has registered an official complaint in this matter.

It is learnt that both the Indian High Commission staffers were CISF drivers and they went missing at around 8:30 am while they were out on duty in Islamabad. The development comes a few days after India had expelled two Pakistani High Commission officials in Delhi after they were caught red-handed for spying against India. The two Pakistani officials worked in the visa section of the High Commission in New Delhi.

On May 31, the Indian authorities had nabbed two Pakistani High Commission officials in Delhi’s Karol Bagh while they were trying to source a sensitive document. For this act of espionage, India had declared them as persona non grata and both were sent back to Islamabad on June 1.

It is alleged that the two had assumed fake Indian identities. The authorities had also recovered a fake Aadhaar card by the name of Nasir Gotam, resident of Geeta colony from them. Also, two Apple iPhone and Rs 15,000 in cash was recovered by the authorities.

The two officials, Abdi Hussain Abid, aged 42 and Tahir Khan, aged 44 had come in a Pakistani diplomatic car. After probe it was revealed that the Pakistan High Commission was in the process of selling the car.

In 2016, India had declared one Pakistani High Commission official Mehmood Akhtar as persona non grata after he was apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities while receiving sensitive documents.

According to Indian government in a statement made in the Parliament on December 2016, during his interrogation, Akhtar revealed that he belonged to Baloch Regiment of Pakistan Army and joined Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on deputation. He was posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi since September 2013.

The then Pakistan High Commissioner was summoned by the Foreign Secretary with India registering a strong protest on the activities of Mehmood Akhtar. In a bid to level the score, Pakistan had declared an Assistant Personnel and Welfare Officer in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Surjeet Singh as persona non grata.