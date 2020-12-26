Two Indian Army soldiers martyr in wall collapsed in J&K

A major accident has occurred in Machhedi under police station Bilawar, 150 km from Kathua in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir late Friday evening. Three army soldiers were buried in an army camp when the barracks wall suddenly collapsed. The rescue and relief operations were carried out and all were taken to the District hospital DH Bilawar.

In the hospital where doctors declared two soldiers dead. One soldier is undergoing treatment. In this horrific incident, 45-year-old Subedar SN Singh and Samba’s 39-year-old Naik Pervez Kumar, who lived in Sonipat, Haryana, were martyred. The 46-year-old Constable Mangal Singh, who lived in Panipat Haryana, was injured and transferred to MH Pathankot. They are being treated here.

It is said that the moment the soldiers was doing some work in the barracks, the wall fell out and three army soldiers were buried under the rubble of the same wall, two of them died and another injured, who is undergoing treatment.