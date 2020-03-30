Two Indian Army Officers With Travel History Test Positive For Coronavirus

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

As India battles Coronavirus (COVID-19), two Indian Army officers have tested positive for the pandemic on Sunday, as confirmed by the Indian Army. Both officers had a history of travel in the first/second week when the pandemic broke. While one of the affected officers is a Colonel (Dr) in Kolkata, the other officer is a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Dehradun.

Two Army officers test positive

The Army has also confirmed that both officers are keeping good health and stable. Necessary contact tracing has been done and identified persons have been quarantined. Currently, India’s total tally stands at 1024, with 27 deaths.

Army Flags Off ‘Operation Namaste’

On Friday, the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Namaste’ to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Army Chief General MM Naravane said that it was his force’s duty to help the government in its fight against the pandemic. The Indian Army has code-named its anti-Coronavirus operations as Operation Namaste and has, so far, established eight quarantine facilities across the country.

“I am sure we will succeed in Operation Namaste. We have established command wise helplines, any of our personnel can approach them to seek help. Further, the families can also go and visit the nearest Army camp in case any problem emerges. This message is also for the veterans,” he said.