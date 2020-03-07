Two-front trouble: Pakistan’s terror tactics continue; PLA crosses LAC in Naku La

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

It’s more difficult in the winter months, with the passes snow-bound, but the intent never goes away. With the coming of spring, the first signs of a more determined effort to push terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir become evident. As expected, the latest intelligence reports speak of terrorists gathering near the LoC, ready to enter and it’s no surprise that the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) is playing a major role.

* Three LeT terrorists were spotted in a launchpad opposite the Krishna Ghati sector. They are readying to carry out a BAT attack on a forward post on the Line of Control. The target is a Garhwal regiment post of the Indian Army. A Battle Action Team often comprises terrorists and Pakistan Army commandos and they are differently equipped, with more firearms and no provisions, communication equipment and maps.

* At a terror camp at Forward Kahuta opposite Poonch, the signs of “reactivation” have been evident since February 12. About 25 terrorists belonging to several groups (or ‘mixed tanzeems’ as Indian security forces call them) are readying for reconnaissance operations.

* There are two groups of 12 LeT men at Chattar, opposite Naushera and intelligence reports speak of them trying to enter Jammu and Kashmir past posts of Maratha Light Infantry soldiers. This, of course, has been widely expected. While the winter months no longer provide a breather, particularly in South Kashmir, the security forces have begun efforts to deal with the situation.

Nor have earlier targets been forgotten. Pulwama, where on February 14 last year, 40 jawans of the CRPF were killed in an attack, the Army camps are under threat. Intelligence sources said that terrorists were using VPN or Virtual Private Network they have named Azad Kashmir to share messages and upload videos. It is being used to share information regarding Army camps in Pulwama and Mansabdal.

Chinese intrusion

Even along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), there is always an increase in activity when the snows melt. A large Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “transgression” took place in the Naku La area of Sikkim on March 3. A large group comprising dozens of soldiers tried to dismantle a forward temporary post – Balwan — very close to the LAC. Another group, also large, attempted to march up to the area, which the Chinese believe, is where the LAC actually is. The two countries have differing views on where the LAC is. Usually, transgressions are by smaller groups, but this time, a very large group entered. India’s response was robust; India’s is “well prepared” in the Naku La area.