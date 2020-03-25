Two CRPF troopers killed in fratricidal firing in Srinagar

Two CRPF troopers were killed on Tuesday in a fratricidal firing incident in Srinagar city. Police said the incident took place in the water wing of CRPF in Dalgate area of the city.

Both slain troopers belonged to 114 battalion of CRPF. Spokesman of the CRPF, Neeraj Rathore said both were killed in a fratricidal firing incident after some heated argument between the two. After hearing gunshots colleagues of the two troopers rushed to the spot and carried them to the hospital where doctors said they were dead on arrival, the spokesman added.

The slain troopers have been identified as constable Jala Vijay and constable Siju. Police has registered an FIR into the firing incident.