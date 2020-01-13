Two Coast Guard ships commissioned at Kolkata

SOURCE: THE HINDU

Two Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) — Annie Besant and Amrit Kaur — were commissioned by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar at Kolkata on Sunday.

Director General of Indian Coast Guard K. Natarajan, Additional Director General and Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) V.S. Pathania, and other officials from Central and State agencies, were present during the impressive ceremony, according to a statement issued by the Headquarters, Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard, here.

Historic inspiration

ICGS Annie Besant was named in honour of Annie Besant, philanthropist, theosophist, prolific author and supporter of the Indian freedom struggle. The ship will be based at Chennai under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).