Two bodies found in J&K’s Bandipora; ammunition including four AK-47 magazines recovered

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Jammu Kashmir Police Bandipora and Army in a joint operation recovered two dead bodies from river Kishanganga at LOC in Gurez Sector of Bandipora in North Kashmir. Ammunition including four AK-47 magazines, 116 AK-47 Red Dot Sights (RDS), sixteen 9 mm RDS, one grenade, one w/set, along with four wristwatches were recovered from one of the bodies.

One person has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat of Dogripora Pulwama, while the identification of another person is being ascertained.

Earlier on September 4, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and three security forces personnel, including an Army officer, injured in an encounter at Pattan area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunbattle between forces and terrorists lasted for almost 12 hours with the killing of three terrorists.

Sharing details of the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in a joint statement said, “The terrorists took 12 civilians as a hostage and their rescuing was our priority. Hizbul Mujahideen have been trying to strengthen itself in the north Kashmir.”

Two out of three terrorists were identified as locals, named Shafkat Ali Khan of Rawatpora, Delina and Hanan Bilal Sofi of old town Baramulla. “Two AK-47 riffles, four magazines, one pistol and two pistol magazines besides incriminating matter was recovered from killed terrorists,” he said.