Two Babbar Khalsa terrorists arrested in Delhi after exchange of fire; 6 pistols, 40 cartridges recovered

SOURCE:Times Now Digital

The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) group following a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell, which made the arrests, informed that a large amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the arrested terrorists.

The two BKI terrorists have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Both are residents of Ludhiana, the police said.

It has been learned that the duo was also wanted in some cases in Punjab.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police made the arrests on Saturday night.

“Six pistols and 40 cartridges have been recovered from their (terrorists’) possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.