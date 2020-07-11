Two army soldiers, porter sustain injuries after truck falls into gorge

SOURCE: ANI

Two Army soldiers and a porter sustained minor injuries after the truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge near the Joshimath-Malari border, informed SP Chamoli Yashwant Chauhan.

He further informed that they have been taken to an army hospital in Joshimath. Yashwant Chauhan said, “The army vehicle was going from Joshimath to Malari fell into a deep ditch near Tamak. A porter and two army personnel sustained injuries in the incident and they were rescued by police and army personnel, who took the injured to an army hospital in Joshimath.”

Chauhan added that the vehicle went out of control after stones fell on it from the hill.