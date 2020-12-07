Twelve Naxals surrender in Andhra Pradesh

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

Twelve active Naxals surrendered before the Andhra Pradesh Police in Chintapalle area of Visakhapatnam district during People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week on Saturday.

Police said the surrendered Naxals hailed from villages of Pathrudigunta of the Galikonda area, Panasalabanda, Akuluru and Ramagadda. They surrendered before Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Chintapalle, Vidhya Sagar Naidu.

Giving information about the surrender, Naidu said, “The militia have become vexed with the barbaric acts of Maoists such as branding people as informers and killing them based on mere speculation.”