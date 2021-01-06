Twelve Bangladesh nationals detained at Agartala airport

SOURCE: THE NORTHEAST TODAY

Twelve Bangladesh nationals were detained at Agartala airport in Tripura with fake Aadhaar cards on January 4. “Twelve persons were travelling to Chennai from Agartala via Guwahati through 6E-119 number Indigo flight. They entered the airport terminal showing their AADHAAR card,” the police said.

The incident came to light when they were collecting their boarding pass from the Indigo counter. The Indigo staff checked their Aadhaar cards and found that all were fake.

They all came from Bangladesh and were going to Chennai for treatment. They collected those fake Aadhaar cards from some people of Sonamura Subdivision in Sipahijala district, Tripura, bordering Bangladesh.

They also came to Tripura with no valid documents, the police said.

Then Indigo staff handed them over to the Airport police station and investigation is on to unfold the racket involved in providing fake Aadhaar cards.