Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterates Turkey’s call for dialogue to resolve situation in Jammu-Kashmir

SOURCE: Anadolu Agency

The annulment of the Article of the Indian Constitution which accords special status to Jammu-Kashmir does not contribute to peace and stability in the region, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday on the occasion of the first anniversary of India’s decision of revoking the seven-decade-long semi-autonomous status of the Himalayan region. “It is observed that the practices in Jammu-Kashmir, after a year since the annulment of the Article of the Indian Constitution which accords special status to Jammu-Kashmir, have further complicated the situation in Kashmir and have not contributed to the peace and stability in the region,” said Hami Aksoy in a statement.

Aksoy further reiterated Turkey’s call for dialogue to resolve the issue under the UN charters and resolutions.

On Aug. 5 last year, the Indian government scrapped the special status of the country’s only Muslim-majority state. Jammu and Kashmir was also split into two federally administered territories.

Simultaneously, New Delhi locked the region down, detaining thousands of people that include dozens of top politicians, imposing movement restrictions, and enforcing a communications blackout.

Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts but claimed by both in full. A small sliver of the region is also controlled by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, New Delhi and Islamabad have fought three wars — in 1948, 1965, and 1971 — two of them over the disputed territory.

Some groups in the Indian-administered Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.