Turkey has lost at least 14 of its drones downed by Syrian air defense systems

SOURCE: BULGARIAN MILITARY

Despite the fact that only one Turkish drone was officially reported, it became known that in reality, Turkey has lost at least 14 of its drones in the last two weeks, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing news agency AviaPro. All air targets appearing within the range of the Syrian systems, air defense systems strike without warning, which does not allow the Turkish military to use aviation at all to attack the positions of the SAA. As we reported at February 26 a Turkish attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle Anka-S was shot down by Syrian air defense or Russian Su-35 fighter.

Such an opinion was voiced by a local military specialist after it became clear that the drone was at a height significantly exceeding the capabilities of Shilka missile system and Pantsir-S missile system.

As previously stated, the UAV was not hit by a missile, which, obviously, leads to the fact that the drone was destroyed by Russian combat aircraft, especially since the incident occurred in the south-eastern part of Idlib province, which is constantly under the control of Russian combat aircraft.According to preliminary data, the best results are demonstrated by the Russian Pantsir-S air defense missile system, however, unmanned aerial vehicles are also affected from anti-aircraft installations, although with a relatively high altitude, it is very difficult to detect the latter.

It should be clarified that Syria almost completely deprived Turkey of the opportunity to use combat aircraft in the territory of the Arab Republic, threatening, among other things, to use the latest S-300 air defense systems, if necessary, and for this reason Erdogan so far cannot use fighters and bombers, at the risk of losing the latter while crossing the Syrian border.