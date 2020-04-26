Turf war between Millitant Groups in Kashmir

The Resistance Front TRF is New fringe Group in Kashmir, it is said to be proxy of Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) it is also funded by Pakistan like other Militant groups active in Kashmir. This new Millitant organisation is given birth to give indigenous face to terrorism in Kashmir valley with new Brand name, The Resistance front TRF.

According to Security forces TRF is logistically backed by Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT). The group was behind the first grenade attack in the valley post Abbrogation of Article 370. Last month the security forces had arrested six of its associates from North Kashmir,s Baramulla District. The arrested Millitants were the part of core 10 members module tasked to revive Militancy and carry out terrorist activities in north Kashmir. The arrested module of these Millitants were reportedly intouch with Lashkar handlers in Pakistan.

Recently TRF had called for attack on “Indian Security forces, Pro-Indian politicians and one who collaborates with Indian state.”

But now TRF warns HM Hizb-ul-Mujahideen against attacks on locals.

Lashkar-e-Tayebba Let, Backed The Resistance Front (TRF) has warned militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) against the attacks on Kashmiri policemen and civilians.

Earlier this week, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM)

had abducted a Jammu and Kashmir police constable Javid Jabbar who was posted in escort duty of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Zakura Srinagar.

However, the TRF group, in a move to win the confidence of locals, in a statement mentions that they are against the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) move on Kashmiri policemen and civilians. Moreover The Resistance Front (TRF) mentioned that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) must understand their fight is not against the Kashmiri people’s our fight is with Indian occupational forces and Indian occupation, Kashmiri people’s are our own people and we can not Defeat our enemies without their support,”.

Commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) Abbas” who had left Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) because he was against the group’s ideology to target Kashmiris and for that “hard route” taken by HM. has warned to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM) if attacks against Kashmiris are not stopped.

“…we will fight with anyone who kills or hurt any Kashmiri. And consider it as final warning he mentioned .

Don’t force us to take hard route. No warning now onwards only action. The Resistance Front (TRF)Commander said.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM) on the other hand, is a Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation active in Jammu and Kashmir and seeks for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) has been declared a terrorist organisation by India, the European Union, and the United States. However, it’s continously operated and backed by Pakistan and carries out attacks in Kashmir. Riyaz Naikoo is the current chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.