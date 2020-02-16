Tupolev aircraft arrives in Kolkata, will be installed at India’s second naval museum

The Tupolev aircraft arrived in Kolkata on Friday (February 14) where India’s second Naval Museum is being built. The dismantled TU – 142 aircraft has arrived in Kolkata and the work to reassemble it will begin as soon as the Naval Museum starts taking shape. The initial work of the museum has begun at the site, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. “The land at New town, adjacent to the police station has been cleared, flattened and the base on which the aircraft will be erected has been completed,” the release said.

The aircraft has been handed over by the Indian Navy to the KMDA authorities even though the museum is still being built. The KMDA authorities, who are in possession of the aircraft will now begin reassembling it.

According to sources, the reassembling of the aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of March 2020.

The expenses for dismantling, transporting the TU-142 aircraft and assembling it in Kolkata is also being borne by the Bengal state government.

Government sources say the museum will be thrown open to the public by mid-2020.

The museum in Kolkata is only the second such museum in the country after the one at Vizag.