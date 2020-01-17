Travel to Kashmir and see for yourself: Russia to doubters of normalcy in J&K

Russia on Friday extended all-out support to India over the issue of Kashmir, stating anything related to Kashmir was an “internal matter belonging to constitutional space of India”. Russia’s Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, also criticised the latest bid by Pakistan and China to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council.

China had earlier this week, at the behest of Pakistan, sought to raise the Kashmir issue at the closed-door consultations at the UNSC. However, other members of the 15-nation council refused to take up the issue calling it a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

Reacting on this, the Russian envoy said: “As far as the discussions within the UNSC are concerned, we have never been in favour of bringing this issue into the United Nations agenda. This is strictly a bilateral matter for India and Pakistan to discuss on the basis of the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.”

Kudashev also reacted on foreign envoys’ recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where restrictions imposed after the August 5, 2019 revocation of special status are being gradually revoked.“Those who are concerned about the situation in Kashmir, those who put in doubt the Indian policies in Kashmir, they could travel if they wish. They could see for themselves. We never put it in doubt,” Kudashev said, in a vindication of the Indian government’s stand that normalcy was fast returning to the Valley plagued by terrorism.

“I do not feel that there is a reason for me to travel to Kashmir. Your decisions, as far as J&K is concerned, this is your internal matter belonging to constitutional space of India,” the Russian ambassador added.

Just this week, broadband services were resumed at government institutions, banks, hospitals etc. Mobile 2G internet services have also been restored in some districts of Jammu.