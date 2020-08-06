Transformation Under Way In Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

SOURCE: PTI

A transformation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today on the first anniversary of the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status of the region. Taking to Twitter, Mr Jaishankar highlighted application of progressive laws, delivery of social justice, empowerment and support for vulnerable sections and rolling out of development projects as part of the transformation.

The External Affairs Minister listed expansion of education and employment opportunities and advancement of women’s rights as other takeaways. “A transformation underway in Jammu & Kashmir and in Ladakh,” he said.

On August 5 last year, the Centre announced its decision to Constitutionally withdraw special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

The Centre has rolled out a number of development projects and welfare schemes for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the last one year.