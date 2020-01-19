Training course for pilots on fighter aircraft ends

| By

SOURCE: THE HINDU

Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief training Command of the Indian Air Force, visited the Air Force Station in Bidar on Friday for the valedictory function of the pilots’ training course and the Weapon System Officers course (WSO) at the base.

He was accompanied by president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) Regional Monica Butola. On his arrival, he was presented with a guard of honour. The Air Marshal was briefed by Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bidar, Air Commodore Nikhilesh Gautam about the operational, administrative and maintenance related preparedness of the base.

The visit marked the culmination of the training of pilots on fighter aircraft. The pilots and WSOs graduated were presented with certificates and trophies during the valedictory ceremony.