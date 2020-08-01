Trailer of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ released, Janhvi Kapoor seen as Air Force officer

The trailer of actress Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ has released. For a long time, fans were excited about this film, now the trailer of the film has arrived. Janhvi Kapoor is seen in a powerful role in the trailer of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. She has played the role of an officer of the Indian Air Force. The film revolves around the life of Gunjan Saxena. Scenes of Kargil war are also seen in this trailer, which is surprising.

In this trailer, it is also shown that ‘How big changes happen as soon as Gunjan Saxena comes into the Air Force. She was considered weak than the boys, how they try to degrade her. But in spite of all this, Gunjan Saxena emerges as a brave pilot of the Indian Air Force. Gunjan Saxena, popularly known as Kargil Girl, had shown in Kargil war that women can also fly aircraft during the war and change the result of war by playing an active role. A very strong style is shown in the trailer of this film.”

Pankaj Tripathi is seen in the role of Gunjan Saxena’s father in the film. His father had a very important role in Gunjan’s life. Through this film, Gunjan Saxena’s personal life and her struggle will be shown. The film will release on Netflix on August 12.