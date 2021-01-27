Tractors : Unlikely weapon of mass terror

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Tractors became the protesting farmers’ biggest weapon during Tuesday’s rally — they used their vehicles to charge at police barricades, break through them and even push back armed forces on the ground. Tractors were also used to remove stone barricades and even steel containers placed along various routes to stop protesters.



At ITO, farmers used tractors multiple times to charge at police, breaking their chain and forcing them to look for cover. Each time police personnel pushed farmers back, the protesters at the front were asked to charge their tractors, speeding instantly at the cops to break their rhythm. Groups of farmers behind the tractors then came forward, often with weapons, and charged further.

Tractors pushed buses around at ITO, damaging multiple vehicles stationed near Tilak Bridge, while median railings were also severely damaged.

At Mukarba Chowk, as protesters from the Singhu border decided to divert from the allotted route, farmers used their tractors to push police back in just 30 minutes and then tied their vehicles to stone slab barricades using iron chains. The tractors, with visibly higher horsepower, pulled away the slabs to clear the path. Next came containers, also placed to stop the rally. Within just a few minutes, these were removed and thrown by the road side.



Tractors also helped farmers block the stretch towards Delhi Secretariat by positioning them in front of the old police headquarters. By 3pm, even as some tractors started returning towards Ghazipur, Guljeet Singh, one of the farmers, climbed atop his tractor and placed one wheel on the road and another on the divider. Singh was followed by another tractor driver and soon the stretch was completely blocked.



At Nangloi Chowk, protesters managed to move the boulders and move ahead only thanks to their tractors. These were used to hit police barricades and later to drag boulders with the help of ropes to make way for the rally.

Tractors were also used to intimidate security personnel by charging towards them at full speed. Moving tractors in a zig-zag manner helped protesters keep security officials at bay.