Total Five terrorists killed in Zainapora belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian; encounter ends

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

With the killing of another terrorist in an ongoing encounter at Reban village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday (June 7), the total number of ultras killed in the operation has gone up to five. According to a report, a top commander of a terror outfit was one of the terrorists who was eliminated by Indian troops today. The identities of all the five slain terrorists are currently being established.

“Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian,” defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told PTI. He said good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation. With this, the encounter came to an end. The gunbattle started between terrorists and joint forces of 178 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group on Sunday morning and went on for several hours, before it came to end with the killing of five terrorists. The encounter took place at the Reban village in Zainapora belt of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Security forces threw a cordon around the village in the morning after they received specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they were fired upon that triggered the encounter.

According to initial reports, at least 5-6 terrorists were believed to be holed up inside a house in the area. The authorities had snapped the internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts as a precautionary measure following the break out the gunfight today morning.

The killing of five terrorists has come as a big success for the Indian forces. As many as 80 terrorists have so far been neutralised by security forces this year, among which 21 were top commanders of various terror outfits.