Top ULFA (I) leader Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders to Indian Army

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

In a swift and well planned operation executed by the Indian Army Intelligence agencies at Meghalaya-Assam-Bangladesh Border, dreaded ULFA(I) leader, SS Col Drishti Rajkhowa along with four accomplices SS Corporal Vedanta, Yasin Asom, Ropjyoti Asom and Mithun Asom, surrendered, with a huge quantity of arms.

The operation was based on confirmed inputs, which was a result of relentless pursuit over the last nine months.

Drishti Rajkhowa has long been in the wanted list of the ULFA insurgents responsible for their activities in lower Assam. His surrender is a major blow to the underground organisation and heralds a new dawn ushering in peace in the region. By this operation Indian Army again reaffirmed, that at all times, it remains committed in maintaining peace and normalcy in the region.

Drishti Rajkhowa was the Commander of the 109 battalion of ULFA until 2011. Sources claimed that he is one of the close confidantes of the group’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah.

Drishti Rajkhowa is believed to be an RPG expert and also a central committee member of the group.n November 2011, Baruah appointed Drishti Rajkhowa as the deputy commander-in-chief along with Bijay Das alias Bijay Chinese, forming new central committee after Arabinda Rajkhowa and his followers involved with Lateral talk to Indian government.