Top LeT associate, 3 over-ground workers arrested from Beerwah, J&K

In another anti-terror operation, Budgam Police and Army’s 53RR in a joint operation arrested a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah along with 3 other Over Ground Workers (OGW) during cordon and search operations.

The security forces have recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession. The group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area. An FIR No 126/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA and Arms act has been registered in Beerwah police station.

The terror associates have been identified as Waseem Ganie son of Abdul Aziz Ganie and resident of Hardulatina Beerwah; Faruk Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Sultan Dar; Mohd Yasin son of Bashir Ahmad and Azharudin Mir son of Ali Mohd Mir. All of them are residents of Kandoora Beerwah. More to follow.