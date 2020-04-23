Top JuD man, who was operating sex racket in the name of blood bank in PoK, arrested

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Pakistan-based terror group Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s (JuD) top man, Syed Sameer Bukhari, has been taken into custody in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for operating a prostitution racket.

He was arrested in PoK’s Bagh city a day after a video went viral showing him in a compromising position with women visiting his office. As per news agency ANI, Syed Sameer Bukhari runs Al-Muhafiz Foundation, which is a subsidiary of JuD. Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is the leader of the banned JuD.

The JuD man was running a sex racket in the name of a blood bank.

The news agency mentioned sources as saying that Bukhari is a key aide of Hafiz Saeed. He was also engaged in organising anti-India protests in the region.