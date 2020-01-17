Top 5 Most Effective Anti-Drone Technologies, Which India can look at

| By

SOURCE: ABHOY ROY / FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG

Indo-Pak border in Punjab has been seeing unusually movement of drones from Pakistan side after Government of India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, According to Border Security Forces (BSF) many of the drones are Agriculture Drones of Multi-Rotor type which can carry some level fo payload to be used for smuggling banned contraband’s or in recent cases Assault rifles. This Chinese made Agriculture Drones are completely capable of flying at higher altitudes and use the pre-feed field and flight paths with the help of the software to determine where payloads need to be dropped and once set task is done it can fly back to its home base without the need to have a Remote Pilot operator.

This Autonomous drones fly high and have a greater speed which means once sported they are difficult to track due to their speed of movement and since they are pre-feed with flight data and drop data it is very difficult to identify their drop zone. BSF has been able to spot and even managed to fire on them but the low cost of this drone available at $1500 onwards makes them a small investment to those who trade in illegal contraband and arms for terror activity.

While BSF has already demanded that the Government of India procures and gives them Anti-Drone technology here is a list of Top 5 Anti-Drone systems that are available for procurement for Government agencies.

ELI-4030 Drone Guard: ELTA’s Drone Guard is an operationally proven multi-sensor multi-layer C-UAS solution developed for the military and homeland security market. Military-grade and rugged for all types of environments, the Drone Guard is a modular turn-key solution that covers all aspects of counter threatening UAS. Portable, lightweight and with low power consumption, the Drone Guard is user-friendly and intuitive making it an ideal option for a wide range of users and agencies. The modules were developed by ELTA specifically for Drone Guard hence creating a compact solution solely focused on drone detection and protection.

DroneDefender Counter-UAS Device: DroneDefender counter-UAS device couples innovative technology with an efficient design for safe, reliable, proven security from airborne threats. DroneDefender solution, which utilizes a non-kinetic solution to defend airspace against UAS, such as quadcopters and hexacopters, operated without compromising safety or risking collateral damage. The easy-to-use, lightweight, point-and-shoot system required no extensive training.

Anti-drone ‘death ray’: Boeing has developed a “death ray” for drones that can knock an unmanned aerial vehicle out of the sky by turning it off in midair up to a mile away. laser energy is used to knock out a rogue drone and according to its makers it can be installed at military installation or airports has practical applications for law enforcement and government too.

DroneGun MkIII: is an ideal anti-drone system for foot soldiers at border areas who are usually first to spot a rogue drone coming across the border. DroneGun MkIII is a compact, lightweight drone countermeasure designed for one-hand operation and has an effective coverage area of 750m. Easy to use, DroneGun MkIII can jam and cut off signals from the drone operator and can even block signals from GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo which are usually used by Agriculture Drones.

Drone Catcher: As suggested by the name, The DroneCatcher shoots a net at the rogue drones in restricted airspace over places like airports and military installations to knock them down easily. Drone Catcher is highly effective against Multi-Rotor type drones which once tangled in the net dropoff of the sky easily.

Disclaimer : Articles published under ” MY TAKE ” are articles written by Guest Writers and Opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. IDRW.ORG is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of IDRW.ORG and IDRW.ORG does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same. article is for information purposes only and not intended to constitute professional advice .

Article by ABHOY ROY /, cannot be republished Partially or Full without consent from Writer or idrw.org