Today marks 12th Anniversary of Indian Flag landing on Moon

SOURCE: UNI

Saturday marks the 12th Anniversary of Indian Flag landing on Moon. Though people celebrate Diwali today, people after Sunset can locate three planets —Mars (in East) , Jupiter and Saturn (in South West Direction) as non-twinkling Star like objects.

Plaetary Society of India Director N Sri Raghunandan Kumar in a release e-mailed to UNI said 14th November is the day when in year 2008 The Moon Impact Probe (MIP) a lunar probe developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with Indian Flag etched onto it was released by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-1 mission on to the surface of moon.

The Moon Impact Probe separated from the moon-orbiting Chandrayaan-1 on 14 November 2008 at 20:06 and crash landed, as planned, into the lunar south pole after a controlled descent.

He said Moon Impact Probe struck the Shackleton Crater of Southern pole of Moon at 20:31 on that day thus making India fifth nation to land its flag on Moon.