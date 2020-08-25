To counter India’s military might, China launches advanced warship for Pakistan

SOURCE: ANI

China has launched the first of four “most advanced” warships it is building for close ally Pakistan to counter India’s military might in the region. China’s help to launch the Type-054 class frigate for Pakistan is a clear indication that both countries are strengthening their military might to counter India.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and China, following the clash in Galwan where 20 Indian Army personnel and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers lost their lives. It also comes against the backdrop of strained relations between Pakistan and India after New Delhi’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which had given special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The launch ceremony for the Type-054A/P frigate was conducted by the Chinese state-owned Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai on Sunday, Voice of America reported, quoting the Pakistan Navy.

The warships being built by China for Pakistan are state-of-the-art frigates equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons and sensors, the Pakistan Navy said. “These ships will significantly contribute to maintaining peace and security in our area of responsibility,” it said.

The statement did not disclose the cost of the vessels, but the estimates are reported to be more than $350 million each.

China is expected to deliver all the four warships to Pakistan by 2021 with the Chinese media saying it could “double the combat power” of the Pakistan Navy fleet, according to Voice of America.

“Once constructed, the ships will be one of the largest and technologically advanced surface platforms of the Pakistan Navy fleet, boosting its capability to respond to future challenges,” the Navy stated.