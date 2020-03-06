To counter Chinese intrusions, Territorial Army to get a bigger role

With major changes for the Territorial Army (TA) in the pipeline, Lt Gen DP Pandey on Monday took over as the first director-general. The TA which is a voluntary force of around 40,000 is the second line of defence presently and once the restricting of the Indian Army is completed the TA could be part of bigger roles including operational and possibly be used for intelligence gathering.

As part of re-structuring the TA is now directly under the new office of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Department of Military Affairs which is headed by Gen Bipin Rawat and not the Indian Army Chief. The role of the TA is gradually being expanded since the past few years and is likely to be given larger responsibilities in an effort to cut down costs.

There are plans to increase the strengths of TA especially in the Andaman region as there is a constant concern of Chinese intrusion. Those who want to join the TA from the island region will be given full support to gather intelligence.

Who can join the TA?

The TA often provides assistance to the civil administration in case of natural calamities and helps in maintaining the essential services during a crisis.

Also, during the war, they are the second line of defence for the Indian Army and have been actively involved in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 operations.

According to officials, any individual keen to join TA has to be either self-employed or in other services. They hold honorary ranks and depending on the approval of the Commanding Officers (CO) of respective units, in case there is a need these individuals can be attached to regular army units.

Last year the former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni had proceeded to join the 106 Territorial Army (TA) Battalion (Para). He was on static duty and did patrolling, guard and post duty.