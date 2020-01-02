To boost indigenous defence research, PM Modi to dedicate 5 DRDO Young Scientists Labs to nation on Thursday

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation in Bengaluru on Thursday. He will be participating in various programmes in Karnataka on during his visit. During his two-day schedule, Modi will also visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

“At another public meeting in Tumakuru, PM Narendra Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. He will also give away Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers,” PMO said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.

“The event will also witness the release of the 3rd instalment of PM Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi). This will benefit approximately 6 crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister will also hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from various States/ UTs,” PMO further said.

During the event, PM Modi will also unveil a plaque and deliver an address to the scientist community. The event will be hosted at Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO, at Bengaluru.

The DRDO will also showcase various products during PM’s visit to the facility. The PMO press release also said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy will be present at the event.In one of his first speeches after becoming the Prime Minister, Modi had, in 2014, suggested that at least five DRDO labs should be identified exclusively for innovation by young scientists up to the age of 35 years. He had also called for the need to involve youngsters in defence research, in order to ensure that India remained at the forefront in global technological advancements in the domain.