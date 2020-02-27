To avoid confusion, Tejas Mk2/MWF to get a new name

Dr. Girish Deodhare chief of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has confirmed in a video tweet posted by the Harsh Vardhan Thakur, Test Pilot with HAL that India’s new fighter named as Medium Weight Fighter (MWF) will get a new name to declassify it from the LCA-Tejas Mk1/IA program due to incremental growth in its payload and fuel capabilities while it continues to be called as Tejas Mk2 program internally for documentation purpose till it gets a new name.

MWF will have a maximum take-off weight of 17500 kg which world over is classified as Medium weight category aircraft and no longer can be called LCA the Acronym which has been synonymous with Tejas Mk1A program from the mid-’80s. MWF is the new Acronym for the next fighter jet program under development till it gets official name likely by Prime minister’s office.

LCA was christened Tejas by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Tejas, which means ‘radiance’ in Sanskrit. Efforts were also made to give it a short HF-XX (Hindustan Fighter ) designation as a follow up in lines of the HF-24 Marut which was India’s first fighter jet but for somehow it never happened.

Some Tweetaratis have already made some name suggestions which are mentioned below, but sources close to idrw.org confirm that the new naming ceremony will happen only after the successful first flight in 2023 which will be selected by Prime minister’s office but a list of suggestions of names will be made by ADA.

